Advertisement

Colorado lawmakers resume COVID-delayed session on Tuesday

Governor Polis takes action in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Polis takes action in response to COVID-19 pandemic.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado lawmakers are resuming their 2021 session on Tuesday, with majority Democrats anxious to implement a proposed $1 billion-plus economic stimulus plan by Gov. Jared Polis to create jobs, keep small businesses afloat and support families afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis wants immediate spending in transportation infrastructure, broadband, telehealth and job retraining programs to get residents displaced by the pandemic back to work.

Minority Republicans welcome any lifeline for small firms but argue restaurants have borne the brunt of social-distancing restrictions. They want transportation funding focused on roads and bridges both along the Front Range and in rural areas. 

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. The high schoolers' murder remains unsolved more...
$100,000 reward announced for information in unsolved double-slaying of Colorado teens on Valentine’s Day 21 years ago
Snow showers possible for some Tuesday afternoon/evening
Cold Tonight - Warmer Tuesday
The stolen Yorkshire puppy and a clearer photo of one of the suspects involved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects steal Yorkshire Terrier puppy from Pueblo pet store
A woman receives a vaccine at one of Centura Health's facilities in Colorado.
Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine clinic at Broadmoor World Arena
Stock photo of police lights.
Major drug trafficking ring uncovered by the DEA with ties to Colorado Springs

Latest News

Snow showers possible for some Tuesday afternoon/evening
Cold Tonight - Warmer Tuesday
King Soopers offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Colorado King Soopers will offer additional COVID-19 vaccines
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver and Widefield High School alum Vincent Jackson found dead
William Sopp. Photo courtesy of Patricia Sopp.
Colorado Springs career firefighter dies after battling COVID-19