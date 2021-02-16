Colorado King Soopers will offer additional COVID-19 vaccines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers and City Markets across Colorado are now offering additional COVID-19 vaccines.

The grocery chain announced that it’s part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Starting on February 11th, 2021 stores received an extra supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

King Soopers says, “According to state guidelines, health care workers, seniors (65+), K-12 education and childcare workers are currently eligible for inoculation. Select state government officials can also make an appointment.”

Reservations are required and free.

To make a reservation go to www.kingsoopers.com/covidvaccine or www.citymarket.com/covidvaccine .

