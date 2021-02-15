Voice of the consumer: What you need to know about getting a vaccine

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As Colorado moves forward with its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, we’ve been getting a lot of calls from people looking for more information. This week, I worked to compile everything you need to know.

As of Monday, Feb. 8, Colorado has moved into Phase 1B.2. As part of that phase, people 65 and older, pre-K through 12th-grade educators, child care workers in licensed child care programs and members of the executive and judicial branches of state government were eligible to get the vaccine. Under the earlier phases, health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders and Coloradans 70 and older could get vaccinated.

Phase 1B.3 will open vaccinations for frontline essential workers — including grocery store employees, Postal Service workers and faith leaders — as well as people who are 16 to 64 and have two or more high-risk conditions. Gov. Jared Polis has said this phase could open around the beginning of March, but that date is subject to change.

Phase 2, expected to open in the spring, would make vaccines available for people who are 60 to 64, and people 16 and older who have a high-risk condition, like cancer, chronic kidney disease, or if they’re pregnant. Colorado is expected to enter Phase 3 in the summer. That phase makes the vaccine available for anyone 16 and older.

The state has a COVID-19 vaccine hotline you can call for more information. The hotline is open 24/7. Just call 1-877-268-2926. You can also call the Pikes Peak United Way by dialing 211. The United Way says its helpline will serve as a centralized phone number to help direct people to COVID-19 vaccine providers. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are continuously working to streamline processes to better serve El Paso County communities, making it easier for people to get timely access to needed resources. The 211 hotline is a trusted and recognized phone number in our community and will connect seniors to helpful information on how and where to get vaccinated,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health’s director.

You can also text “vaccine” to 667873 to get contact information for your preferred vaccine provider.

When your group is eligible to get vaccinated, you can reach out to the following medical providers to sign up. Most providers require an appointment.

Centura Health: Visit www.centura.org/vaccine or call 866-414-1562.

Kaiser Permanente: Visit Kp.org/covidvaccine/Colorado or call 1-855-550-0951.

