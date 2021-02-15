Advertisement

Two long-married doctors spend Valentine’s Day giving people COVID-19 vaccinations

By WTIC staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC) - Valentine’s Day was vaccination day for some couples, and two doctors who have been married for nearly three decades were there giving out the doses.

On Valentine’s Day, couples spend time together doing the things that they love.

Two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day in New Haven at a vaccine clinic. There is no place they’d rather be.

“She was pretty excited to say we found a Valentine’s Day date,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, chief clinical officer at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

It was a Valentine’s Day date spent doing what they do best - changing lives.

“This is an opportunity for us to do what we are passionate about and take care of people,” Balcezak said.

Balcezak and Dr. Soni Clubb first met in medical school 33 years ago. They have spent the years since working alongside each other at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The last year battling the pandemic on the frontlines has only strengthened their love and devotion to their craft.

“We’re just so grateful. It’s an unbelievable opportunity. Every single person we vaccinate, particularly this older population, you feel like you’re protecting their life,” said volunteer vaccinator Clubb.

The two have volunteered nearly every Sunday since Yale-New Haven Hospital began administering vaccinations in early December. The Floyd Little Athletic Center location has 21 stations set up to deliver over 1,000 doses a day.

“And there’s so many people that come in to be vaccinated together as couples and that’s pretty romantic,” Clubb said.

One of those couples is the Hurlburts.

“This is my Valentine’s present to my husband because we want to have many, many more years together,” Mary Hurlburt said.

They’ve been married already 43 years and counting.

“These have been the best years of my life,” Al Hurlburt said.

They say the vaccine was nothing to fear and easy to take.

“I think its so important to get this COVID vaccine for everyone,” Mary Hurlburt said.

In Connecticut, people 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WTIC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

