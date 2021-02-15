Topgolf coming to Colorado Springs this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Get your clubs ready: Topgolf is coming to Colorado Springs this summer!

The company announced Monday it would be opening a new venue at the Polaris Pointe complex at the new Powers and I-25 interchange.

“Topgolf values the connections we have built throughout the state of Colorado, and we look forward to bringing another unique and entertaining experience to the community of Colorado Springs,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. “We were thrilled to work with Polaris Pointe as we add this location to the Topgolf family of venues for all to safely enjoy.”

The site had previously been under construction as a planned “Crush Golf,” which has a similar concept as Topgolf. Topgolf Entertainment Group said it had reached an agreement with Polaris Pointe local developer Gary Erickson to complete the construction and open the venue as a Topgolf instead.

“From the beginning, the vision was to create a first-of-its-kind gathering place for the community of Colorado Springs, and we are looking forward to Topgolf bringing this vision to life,” Erickson said. “We know this community has been looking forward to a place to practice their swing, have good food and drinks, or simply enjoy time with their friends and family. We know the new Topgolf will deliver this experience as we welcome them to the Polaris Pointe complex.

Not only will Topgolf bring new recreation opportunities to the Springs, but it’s also bringing new job opportunities. The company says it is actively hiring for more than 200 positions. Information on current and future openings can be found here.

The Springs location will be the third Topgolf in Colorado.

