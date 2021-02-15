Advertisement

Topgolf coming to Colorado Springs this summer

Topgolf plans to open a Colorado S[rings location at Powers and I-25 in summer 2021.
Topgolf plans to open a Colorado S[rings location at Powers and I-25 in summer 2021.(Topgolf Entertainment Group)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Get your clubs ready: Topgolf is coming to Colorado Springs this summer!

The company announced Monday it would be opening a new venue at the Polaris Pointe complex at the new Powers and I-25 interchange.

“Topgolf values the connections we have built throughout the state of Colorado, and we look forward to bringing another unique and entertaining experience to the community of Colorado Springs,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. “We were thrilled to work with Polaris Pointe as we add this location to the Topgolf family of venues for all to safely enjoy.”

The site had previously been under construction as a planned “Crush Golf,” which has a similar concept as Topgolf. Topgolf Entertainment Group said it had reached an agreement with Polaris Pointe local developer Gary Erickson to complete the construction and open the venue as a Topgolf instead.

“From the beginning, the vision was to create a first-of-its-kind gathering place for the community of Colorado Springs, and we are looking forward to Topgolf bringing this vision to life,” Erickson said. “We know this community has been looking forward to a place to practice their swing, have good food and drinks, or simply enjoy time with their friends and family. We know the new Topgolf will deliver this experience as we welcome them to the Polaris Pointe complex.

Not only will Topgolf bring new recreation opportunities to the Springs, but it’s also bringing new job opportunities. The company says it is actively hiring for more than 200 positions. Information on current and future openings can be found here.

The Springs location will be the third Topgolf in Colorado.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. The high schoolers' murder remains unsolved more...
$100,000 reward announced for information in unsolved double-slaying of Colorado teens on Valentine’s Day 21 years ago
kktv midday weather 2.15.21
Staying VERY cold today
The stolen Yorkshire puppy and a clearer photo of one of the suspects involved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects steal Yorkshire Terrier puppy from Pueblo pet store
A woman receives a vaccine at one of Centura Health's facilities in Colorado.
Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine clinic at Broadmoor World Arena
A police officer at the scene of a break-in early in the morning of Feb. 14, 2021. The...
Burglar breaks into comic book store in negative-degree weather

Latest News

The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS...
Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry
kktv midday weather 2.15.21
Staying VERY cold today
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Suspect Weiguang Fong, 56, and some of the plants allegedly discovered in his Pueblo West home...
Pueblo West man charged after $300K in pot products are seized from home