Advertisement

Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry

The TV special will air March 7
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S.

The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey knows the couple well. She attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to CBS. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. The high schoolers' murder remains unsolved more...
$100,000 reward announced for information in unsolved double-slaying of Colorado teens on Valentine’s Day 21 years ago
kktv midday weather 2.15.21
Staying VERY cold today
The stolen Yorkshire puppy and a clearer photo of one of the suspects involved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects steal Yorkshire Terrier puppy from Pueblo pet store
A woman receives a vaccine at one of Centura Health's facilities in Colorado.
Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine clinic at Broadmoor World Arena
A police officer at the scene of a break-in early in the morning of Feb. 14, 2021. The...
Burglar breaks into comic book store in negative-degree weather

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson dies at 38
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Millions without power in Texas as snowstorm slams US
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.
Average new car prices top $40,000 in January
DNA paternity test labs are not regulated by the FDA; rather, they may voluntarily apply for...
State laws and the lack of government oversight leave a multi-billion-dollar DNA paternity industry unchecked
A Vial Mistake: DNA paternity test mistakes have lasting effects