Pueblo West man charged after $300K in pot products are seized from home

Suspect Weiguang Fong, 56, and some of the plants allegedly discovered in his Pueblo West home on Feb. 13, 2021.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars in pot products were seized from a Pueblo County home over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, 274 live marijuana plants and 60 pounds of dried pot were recovered from a home on Keymar Place in Pueblo West on Saturday. Deputies were led to the house while checking into a disconnected 911 call from the residence. The voice heard on the phone before the call hung up sounded female, but when they reached the house, it was a man who answered.

“[The homeowner] told deputies ... he did not call 911 and no one else was in the home. Deputies asked for permission to look through the residence to ensure there was nobody that need help. [The homeowner] agreed to let deputies look through the home,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

While checking the house, deputies spotted more than two dozen marijuana plants -- well over the 12 allowed by state law. That led the sheriff’s office to obtaining a warrant, and the rest of the plants were discovered. Altogether, the operation’s estimated worth is $300,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, homeowner Weiguang Fong, 56, claimed the plants were for his wife’s medical condition.

Fong now faces charges for possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana 50 pounds or more and charges of cultivation of more than 30 marijuana plants.

The home was condemned by Pueblo Regional Building for the “extensive” alterations made to the home’s electrical system.

