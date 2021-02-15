Pacioretty’s goal, Fleury’s saves lead Vegas to 1-0 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Max Pacioretty scored early in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0.

Vegas, which improved to 5-1-0 since returning from a pause due to COVID-19 protocols, leapfrogged the St. Louis Blues to reclaim first place in the West Division. The Golden Knights are one point ahead of St. Louis with 21. Vegas was playing on the second of back-to-back days after a 3-1 win at San Jose on Saturday.

Colorado played for the first time in nearly two weeks after its schedule was paused due to coronavirus protocols.

2/14/2021