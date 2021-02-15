Jokic powers Nuggets by Lakers, Davis re-aggravates Achilles

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 122-105 in a game where Lakers forward Anthony Davis hobbled from the court after re-aggravating his sore right Achilles.

There was no immediate update on the injury that Davis sustained late in the first half. The spotlight was on the showdown between Jokic and LeBron James, who are both among the favorites in the MVP race. Jokic finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. James tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Lakers had won seven in a row.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/14/2021 11:13:56 PM (GMT -7:00)