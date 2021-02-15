Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson dies at 38

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check.

Deputies say the 38-year-old Jackson checked in to a hotel room in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him.

Jackson was then found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a Facebook post. “We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community.”

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 12-year career in the NFL.

HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38,... Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 15, 2021

