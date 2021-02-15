Advertisement

Former NFL receiver and Widefield High School alum Vincent Jackson found dead

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Denver Broncos NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken | AP)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, FL. (KKTV) - Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room Monday. Authorities say this comes days after they spoke to the 38-year-old as part of a welfare check.

Jackson graduated from Widefield High School and took his football career to the University of Northern Colorado. Shortly after the news of his death surfaced, UNC Football tweeted a message about the alum.

A spokesperson from Widefield School District 3 sent 11 News the following statement after the news broke:

“We are always saddened by the loss of a district community member. Vincent Jackson was a special part of the Widefield community. Our hearts are with his family and friends during this very difficult.”

According to law enforcement officials, his family had initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says there did not appear to be any signs of trauma.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. The high schoolers' murder remains unsolved more...
$100,000 reward announced for information in unsolved double-slaying of Colorado teens on Valentine’s Day 21 years ago
kktv midday weather 2.15.21
Staying VERY cold today
The stolen Yorkshire puppy and a clearer photo of one of the suspects involved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects steal Yorkshire Terrier puppy from Pueblo pet store
A woman receives a vaccine at one of Centura Health's facilities in Colorado.
Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine clinic at Broadmoor World Arena
A police officer at the scene of a break-in early in the morning of Feb. 14, 2021. The...
Burglar breaks into comic book store in negative-degree weather

Latest News

William Sopp. Photo courtesy of Patricia Sopp.
Colorado Springs career firefighter dies after battling COVID-19
The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS...
Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry
Topgolf plans to open a Colorado S[rings location at Powers and I-25 in summer 2021.
Topgolf coming to Colorado Springs this summer
kktv midday weather 2.15.21
Staying VERY cold today