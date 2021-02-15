Former NFL receiver and Widefield High School alum Vincent Jackson found dead

BRANDON, FL. (KKTV) - Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room Monday. Authorities say this comes days after they spoke to the 38-year-old as part of a welfare check.

Jackson graduated from Widefield High School and took his football career to the University of Northern Colorado. Shortly after the news of his death surfaced, UNC Football tweeted a message about the alum.

Rest in Peace to one of the greatest Bears of all time 🙏 🐻🏈 pic.twitter.com/yRsONSsbPB — Northern Colorado FB (@UNC_BearsFB) February 15, 2021

A spokesperson from Widefield School District 3 sent 11 News the following statement after the news broke:

“We are always saddened by the loss of a district community member. Vincent Jackson was a special part of the Widefield community. Our hearts are with his family and friends during this very difficult.”

According to law enforcement officials, his family had initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says there did not appear to be any signs of trauma.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.