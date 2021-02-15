Firefighters extinguish fire at homeless camp off I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A warming fire at a homeless camp got out of control Monday morning and spread in the area of I-25 and South Nevada.

A large amount of smoke could be seen off the interstate, in part due to the extreme cold while the fire was burning. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said firefighters had the blaze under control quickly. It’s not clear how large of an area burned.

There were no injuries reported from the fire, but medical crews responded to a camp in the same area to treat someone for exposure.

The temperature in downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning at the time of the fire was right around zero. Temperatures overnight dipped as low as minus 16.

