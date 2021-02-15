Advertisement

Firefighters extinguish fire at homeless camp off I-25

Smoke can be seen from a distance at a homeless camp Feb. 15, 2021. The fire started as a...
Smoke can be seen from a distance at a homeless camp Feb. 15, 2021. The fire started as a warming fire and got out of control.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A warming fire at a homeless camp got out of control Monday morning and spread in the area of I-25 and South Nevada.

A large amount of smoke could be seen off the interstate, in part due to the extreme cold while the fire was burning. A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said firefighters had the blaze under control quickly. It’s not clear how large of an area burned.

There were no injuries reported from the fire, but medical crews responded to a camp in the same area to treat someone for exposure.

The temperature in downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning at the time of the fire was right around zero. Temperatures overnight dipped as low as minus 16.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. The high schoolers' murder remains unsolved more...
$100,000 reward announced for information in unsolved double-slaying of Colorado teens on Valentine’s Day 21 years ago
2.15.21
Dangerously cold morning
The stolen Yorkshire puppy and a clearer photo of one of the suspects involved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects steal Yorkshire Terrier puppy from Pueblo pet store
A woman receives a vaccine at one of Centura Health's facilities in Colorado.
Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine clinic at Broadmoor World Arena
A police officer at the scene of a break-in early in the morning of Feb. 14, 2021. The...
Burglar breaks into comic book store in negative-degree weather

Latest News

Suspect Weiguang Fong, 56, and some of the plants allegedly discovered in his Pueblo West home...
Pueblo West man charged after $300K in pot products are seized from home
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
2.15.21
Dangerously cold morning
The scene of one of two deadly avalanches on Feb. 14, 2021. This photo was taken at the scene...
2 killed in weekend avalanches; death toll in Colorado this season now at 10