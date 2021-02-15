Advertisement

2 killed in weekend avalanches; death toll in Colorado this season now at 10

The scene of one of two deadly avalanches on Feb. 14, 2021. This photo was taken at the scene...
The scene of one of two deadly avalanches on Feb. 14, 2021. This photo was taken at the scene of the first snowslide north of Loveland Pass.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:59 AM MST
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men were swept up and killed in separate avalanches in the Colorado mountains Sunday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the first avalanche was reported at 9:30 a.m. north of Loveland Pass near Mount Trelease. A backcountry snowboarder was caught in the snowslide and partially buried.

“Search and rescue personnel found the tourer buried with a deployed avalanche airbag. Part of the airbag was visible in the avalanche debris, but the tourer’s head was covered,” CAIC said.

The second avalanche happened east of Winter Park while a man was snowmobiling in the area.

“The avalanche occurred on an east-facing, above treeline slope of Mount Epworth. When the avalanche stopped, the snowmobiler was buried underneath his sled on Pumphouse Lake,” CAIC said.

Both avalanches remain under investigation. CAIC issued condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Ahead of the long weekend, the CAIC and Gov. Jared Polis both warned that the backcountry was extremely treacherous, calling the avalanche conditions “once in a decade dangerous.”

“The way our snowpack developed this year makes it especially easy for people to trigger dangerous avalanches,” said Ethan Greene, the director of Colorado Avalanche Information Center. “This means we all need to take avalanche safety seriously. The danger will rise with each snowstorm, so check the avalanche forecast and make sure your plan for the day fits the current avalanche conditions.”

⚠️⚠️ As we head into the Presidents Day weekend with Coloradans heading to our mountains, everyone must be prepared to...

Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Friday, February 12, 2021

Following the events of Sunday, the death toll for avalanches in Colorado this season is up to 10.

An avalanche forecast for the state can be found here.

