Mets include Tim Tebow on virus-limited spring roster

Tim Tebow bats for the New York Mets in Spring Training
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season. A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old Tebow batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs two years ago with Syracuse.

