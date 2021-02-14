Burglar breaks into comic book store in negative-degree weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglar braved the subzero temperature to steal from a comic book store overnight.

Only to be caught an hour later, according to police.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Vans Comics & Games at North Academy and Maizeland just before 2 a.m., where they found evidence of a break-in. It’s unclear what was taken.

At 3:05 a.m., police announced they had captured the suspect. No further information has been released at this time.

The temperature was hovering around -10 degrees at the time of the burglary.

