Burglar breaks into comic book store in negative-degree weather

A police officer at the scene of a break-in early in the morning of Feb. 14, 2021.
A police officer at the scene of a break-in early in the morning of Feb. 14, 2021. The overnight hours saw dangerously cold weather, with temperatures well below zero.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglar braved the subzero temperature to steal from a comic book store overnight.

Only to be caught an hour later, according to police.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Vans Comics & Games at North Academy and Maizeland just before 2 a.m., where they found evidence of a break-in. It’s unclear what was taken.

At 3:05 a.m., police announced they had captured the suspect. No further information has been released at this time.

The temperature was hovering around -10 degrees at the time of the burglary.

