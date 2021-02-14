Advertisement

Air Force hoops falls again to Fresno State, winless streak reaches 9

Falcons drop to 4-16 on season
Some fans returned to Clune Arena, but Air Force men's basketball still lost 67-64 Saturday to...
Some fans returned to Clune Arena, but Air Force men's basketball still lost 67-64 Saturday to Fresno State(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - Despite a smattering of fans across Clune Arena Saturday, the Air Force men’s basketball team continued their losing ways, falling 67-64 to Fresno State.

The Falcons (4-16) have now lost nine straight, and are winless since a Jan. 16 victory over Wyoming. Falcons sophomore Nikc Jackson led the team with 13 points, two rebounds, and two steals in Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs. A.J. Walker, who finished with 33 points on Thursday, cooled off with just 8 points in his 38 minutes of play. This was the second game USAFA allowed a few cadets and select guests of players through the gates to watch inside at Clune. Approximately 50 fans watched, masked, from the stands.

The Falcons have two more regular season series left on the schedule: they host New Mexico Feb. 22 and 24, then travel to play Colorado State twice Feb. 27 and Mar. 1. The Mountain West Tournament begins Mar. 10.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of police lights.
Major drug trafficking ring uncovered by the DEA with ties to Colorado Springs
Court documents obtained by 11 News for Jonathon Armijo, say he was involved in several...
‘It was horrible,’ family provides an update on Colorado man injured by an exploding package
A burglary suspect is reportedly on the run after entering a convenience store and robbing the...
Colorado Springs police search for burglary suspect early Saturday morning
A UCHealth helicopter landed near a crash site east of Colorado Springs on 2/11/21.
Serious crash closes Marksheffel Boulevard east of Colorado Springs; medical helicopter called to the scene
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Two people in custody after reportedly livestreaming barricade

Latest News

Tim Tebow bats for the New York Mets in Spring Training
Mets include Tim Tebow on virus-limited spring roster
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Jokic helps Nuggets rally to beat Thunder 97-95
11 Sports online 2/12
WATCH: 11 Sports Online Feb. 12
Austin Micci
Former CSU-Pueblo RB Austin Micci “blessed” for pro chance in Austria