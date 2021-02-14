Air Force hoops falls again to Fresno State, winless streak reaches 9

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - Despite a smattering of fans across Clune Arena Saturday, the Air Force men’s basketball team continued their losing ways, falling 67-64 to Fresno State.

The Falcons (4-16) have now lost nine straight, and are winless since a Jan. 16 victory over Wyoming. Falcons sophomore Nikc Jackson led the team with 13 points, two rebounds, and two steals in Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs. A.J. Walker, who finished with 33 points on Thursday, cooled off with just 8 points in his 38 minutes of play. This was the second game USAFA allowed a few cadets and select guests of players through the gates to watch inside at Clune. Approximately 50 fans watched, masked, from the stands.

The Falcons have two more regular season series left on the schedule: they host New Mexico Feb. 22 and 24, then travel to play Colorado State twice Feb. 27 and Mar. 1. The Mountain West Tournament begins Mar. 10.

