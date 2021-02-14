Advertisement

$100,000 reward announced for information in unsolved double-slaying of Colorado teens on Valentine’s Day 21 years ago

Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. The high schoolers' murder remains unsolved more...
Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. The high schoolers' murder remains unsolved more than two decades later.(Denver Metro Crime Stoppers)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Twenty-one years after the double killings of high school sweethearts Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell, Denver Metro Crime Stoppers has announced a substantial reward increase for information on their killers.

Nick and Stephanie were just 15 and 16 years old when they were found shot to death behind the counter at a Subway sandwich shop on Valentine’s Day 2000. According to law enforcement at the time, an employee had driven past the restaurant around 12:45 a.m. and noticed the lights were still on inside; worried something wasn’t right, the employee stopped by the shop and discovered the dead teens. Investigators believe the pair were shot by one or more intruders. The Subway is located at 6788 W. Coal Mine Ave. in Littleton a few blocks from Columbine High School, where the couple were students. Nick worked at the Subway, and Stephanie was there that night waiting for him to get off.

Metro Crime Stoppers has upped the reward from $12,000 to $100,000 for anyone with information that can finally at long last lead to justice for the couple.

**MAJOR REWARD INCREASE** 2000 SUBWAY SHOP DOUBLE HOMICIDE NICHOLAS KUNSELMAN & STEPHANIE HART-GRIZZELL Up to...

Posted by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of police lights.
Major drug trafficking ring uncovered by the DEA with ties to Colorado Springs
A burglary suspect is reportedly on the run after entering a convenience store and robbing the...
Colorado Springs police search for burglary suspect early Saturday morning
Drunk driving and police lights graphic.
Officers arrest man for DUI after falling asleep at the wheel
A woman receives a vaccine at one of Centura Health's facilities in Colorado.
Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine clinic at Broadmoor World Arena
Record cold Valentines Day
Bitterly cold temperatures through Monday

Latest News

Some fans returned to Clune Arena, but Air Force men's basketball still lost 67-64 Saturday to...
Air Force hoops falls again to Fresno State, winless streak reaches 9
Record cold Valentines Day
Bitterly cold temperatures through Monday
A woman receives a vaccine at one of Centura Health's facilities in Colorado.
Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine clinic at Broadmoor World Arena
The stolen Yorkshire puppy and a clearer photo of one of the suspects involved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects steal Yorkshire Terrier puppy from Pueblo pet store