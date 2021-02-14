$100,000 reward announced for information in unsolved double-slaying of Colorado teens on Valentine’s Day 21 years ago

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Twenty-one years after the double killings of high school sweethearts Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell, Denver Metro Crime Stoppers has announced a substantial reward increase for information on their killers.

Nick and Stephanie were just 15 and 16 years old when they were found shot to death behind the counter at a Subway sandwich shop on Valentine’s Day 2000. According to law enforcement at the time, an employee had driven past the restaurant around 12:45 a.m. and noticed the lights were still on inside; worried something wasn’t right, the employee stopped by the shop and discovered the dead teens. Investigators believe the pair were shot by one or more intruders. The Subway is located at 6788 W. Coal Mine Ave. in Littleton a few blocks from Columbine High School, where the couple were students. Nick worked at the Subway, and Stephanie was there that night waiting for him to get off.

Metro Crime Stoppers has upped the reward from $12,000 to $100,000 for anyone with information that can finally at long last lead to justice for the couple.

**MAJOR REWARD INCREASE** 2000 SUBWAY SHOP DOUBLE HOMICIDE NICHOLAS KUNSELMAN & STEPHANIE HART-GRIZZELL Up to... Posted by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.