Trinidad Police investigate suspicious package found at gas station

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Trinidad Police are reportedly investigating a suspicious package found at a gas station.

Police tell 11 News the roads in the area are blocked off while they investigate.

According to ‘All Things 81082′ the package was left at the Goddard Shell near North Denver Avenue and East Goddard Avenue in Trinidad.

Police Activity at Goddard Shell Updated: Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 12:41 PM. There is a police presence at or... Posted by All Things 81082 on Saturday, February 13, 2021

This is a developing news story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

