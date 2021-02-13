Trinidad Police investigate suspicious package found at gas station
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Trinidad Police are reportedly investigating a suspicious package found at a gas station.
Police tell 11 News the roads in the area are blocked off while they investigate.
According to ‘All Things 81082′ the package was left at the Goddard Shell near North Denver Avenue and East Goddard Avenue in Trinidad.
This is a developing news story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
