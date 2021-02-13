Advertisement

Senate reaches deal to skip witnesses in Trump trial

In this image from video, Republican senators and staff talk on the floor after a vote on the...
In this image from video, Republican senators and staff talk on the floor after a vote on the motion to allow witnesses in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has reached a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The agreement averts a prolonged trial and sets up closing arguments from both sides on Saturday.

Thrown into confusion, the senators had voted earlier in the day to adjourn while they tried to work out an agreement. The rare Saturday session was to be for closing arguments in Trump’s trial over whether he is guilty of inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Acquittal still appears likely, underscored by news that Republican leader Mitch McConnell plans to vote that way.

WATCH LIVE:

House managers, Trump defense team agree not to call witnesses

BREAKING: House managers and Trump defense team agree to not call witnesses — a reversal from Senate vote just two hours earlier to allow witnesses and more evidence, which could have prolonged the trial for weeks. The parties will now move to closing arguments. https://t.co/3HfaYxaxQC?amp=1

Posted by CBS News on Saturday, February 13, 2021

