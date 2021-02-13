Advertisement

Pikes Peak Region’s first mass vaccination clinic happening at the Broadmoor World Arena

The clinic will be held February 13 and 14
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The first mass COVID-19 drive thru vaccine clinic is happening on February 13 and 14 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

According to Centura Health, five thousand Pfizer vaccines will be administered to residents over the age of 70 during the invite-only clinic.

The vaccine clinic, in partnership with COVIDCheck Colorado, which allows individuals the opportunity to schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the vaccine Saturday or Sunday as well as their second dose in the weeks to come.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

