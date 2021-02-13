Advertisement

Oxford University testing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in children

(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)(AstraZeneca)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The University of Oxford plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time. The trial announced Saturday seeks to recruit 300 volunteers between the ages of 6 and 17, with up to 240 receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine.

Andrew Pollard, chief researcher on the Oxford vaccine trial, says that while most children don’t get severely ill from COVID-19, the testing should be done as some children may benefit from vaccination.

Regulators in more than 50 countries have authorized use of the Oxford vaccine, which is being produced and distributed by AstraZeneca, for use in people over the age of 18.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents obtained by 11 News for Jonathon Armijo, say he was involved in several...
‘It was horrible,’ family provides an update on Colorado man injured by an exploding package
Stock photo of police lights.
Major drug trafficking ring uncovered by the DEA with ties to Colorado Springs
A UCHealth helicopter landed near a crash site east of Colorado Springs on 2/11/21.
Serious crash closes Marksheffel Boulevard east of Colorado Springs; medical helicopter called to the scene
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Two people in custody after reportedly livestreaming barricade
Grass fire in Woodland Park 2/12/21.
Wildland fire in Woodland Park Friday evening

Latest News

"This this is a military coup and an attack against democracy, plain and simple," Sen. Mitch...
AP source: GOP leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
Tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Fight over witnesses could delay Trump trial conclusion
Forty states are seeing downward trends in new COVID-19 cases as the U.S. surpasses 480,000...
New COVID cases decrease in 40 states