Officers arrest man for DUI after falling asleep at the wheel

Drunk driving and police lights graphic.
Drunk driving and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police found a man “slumped over the steering wheel” of his car near North Academy Boulevard and Voyager Parkway Saturday morning.

Officers tried several times to wake the man up but were unsuccessful. They later attempted to break the window of the car to get to the man, but could not break the glass.

CSFD used a tool to get inside the car and then man reportedly woke up upon entry. The man was identified as Dennis Rojas and was arrested for DUI.

No one involved was injured.

