Major drug trafficking ring uncovered by the DEA with ties to Colorado Springs

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:33 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado were able to dismantle an international drug trafficking ring that had ties to Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Attorney General along with the DEA, Arvada Police Department and 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the case to the public on Friday. The investigation was launched in March of 2019 when authorities uncovered a “thriving” market for illegal drugs that included heroin and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Some of the investigation took place in Colorado Springs. In early December of 2020, law enforcement officers contacted one of the dozens of suspects at his home at 4202 Pikes Peak Avenue. The suspect, Jose Luis Salas-Lugo gave officers permission to search his home, according to the indictment, and they found about 21 pounds of meth, nearly two pounds of heroin, 423.3 grams of counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, and a loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun.

As a result of the investigation, 64 people were charged with participating in an international drug trafficking network that transported large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl from Mexico through U.S. ports of entry into Colorado in motor vehicles with concealed compartments. The investigation also uncovered a money laundering operation that trafficked drug proceeds through a variety of wire transfers and bulk U.S. currency transports to Mexico. The team found these drug trafficking cells in the Denver metropolitan area, Colorado Springs, and Adams County.

Click here to read the full release from the DEA.

“Our community is safer today thanks to the commitment of our investigators and our Law Enforcement Agency partners. The distribution of narcotics and weapons at this level should be of grave concern to our society,” said Arvada Police Chief Link Strate.

The investigation has recovered:

  • 77,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills (contain fentanyl)
  • 250 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 60 pounds of heroin
  • 6.8 kilograms of cocaine
  • 12 firearms
  • 19 vehicles valued at $229,000
  • $931,000 in U.S. currency

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

