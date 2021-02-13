Health insurance carriers will continue to reimburse cost for COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis extended an Executive Order Saturday that allows health insurance carriers will reimburse providers for the cost of COVID-19 vaccine administration.

In order to facilitate prompt and effective delivery of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, providers who administer the shot will be compensated by health insurance carriers for the cost. This orders will also reportedly mitigate the financial disincentives for providing the vaccine.

You can read the full Executive Order here.

The executive order will expire 30 days from February 13, 2021.

