Colorado Springs police search for burglary suspect early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglary suspect is reportedly on the run after entering a convenience store and robbing the clerk at gunpoint. It happened early Saturday morning near Colorado Avenue and 30th Street in Colorado Springs.

Officers say the man demanded cigarettes and cash before leaving the scene in a gray or silver sedan. Officers searched the area and as of 6:40 A.M. Saturday morning were unable to locate the suspect.

CSPD says the suspect is a white male in his 20′s and was wearing a camo jacket at the time of the robbery. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

