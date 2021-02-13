Colorado Springs police arrest burglary suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after a reported burglary in progress Friday morning. The incident happened at a business near Pikes Peak Avenue and North Circle Drive in Colorado Springs.

Officers spotted the suspect as he was walking into another business, and were able to contact 37-year-old Ben Romero in a corridor between businesses.

Romero reportedly showed a knife to the officers and then he placed it on his neck. CSPD was able to deescalate the situation through dialogue. Romero was taken into custody with the use of “less than lethal means”.

