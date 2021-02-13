Advertisement

Colorado Springs police arrest burglary suspect

Police Lights
Police Lights(Pixabay)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after a reported burglary in progress Friday morning. The incident happened at a business near Pikes Peak Avenue and North Circle Drive in Colorado Springs.

Officers spotted the suspect as he was walking into another business, and were able to contact 37-year-old Ben Romero in a corridor between businesses.

Romero reportedly showed a knife to the officers and then he placed it on his neck. CSPD was able to deescalate the situation through dialogue. Romero was taken into custody with the use of “less than lethal means”.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents obtained by 11 News for Jonathon Armijo, say he was involved in several...
‘It was horrible,’ family provides an update on Colorado man injured by an exploding package
Stock photo of police lights.
Major drug trafficking ring uncovered by the DEA with ties to Colorado Springs
A UCHealth helicopter landed near a crash site east of Colorado Springs on 2/11/21.
Serious crash closes Marksheffel Boulevard east of Colorado Springs; medical helicopter called to the scene
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Two people in custody after reportedly livestreaming barricade
Grass fire in Woodland Park 2/12/21.
Wildland fire in Woodland Park Friday evening

Latest News

A burglary suspect is reportedly on the run after entering a convenience store and robbing the...
Colorado Springs police search for burglary suspect early Saturday morning
Drunk driving and police lights graphic.
Officers arrest man for DUI after falling asleep at the wheel
Very wintry weekend
Bitterly cold temperatures through Monday
Stock photo of police lights.
Major drug trafficking ring uncovered by the DEA with ties to Colorado Springs