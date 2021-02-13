Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine clinic at Broadmoor World Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Centura Health) -At Centura Health, the region’s largest health care system, the safety and well-being of our caregivers and patients is our top priority. As a result of the deteriorating weather conditions, Centura, in partnership with CovidCheck Colorado, has made the decision to reschedule Sunday’s drive-through mass vaccine event.

Anyone scheduled to receive their vaccine at the Broadmoor World Arena on February 14 will automatically be invited to receive their first dose on February 20 at their originally scheduled time. Participants will receive a confirmation via email; there is no need to call. The event is invite-only.

Despite the cold, Centura Health and CovidCheck Colorado celebrated the first day of the drive-through clinic Saturday, vaccinating more than 2,300 individuals. Our resilient team of health care workers and volunteers vaccinated more than 268 people per hour. Those receiving the vaccine Saturday included people over 70, educators, existing Centura patients and individuals from underserved and disadvantaged communities.

Centura remains grateful to COVIDCheck Colorado, El Paso County Public Health and all local agencies and organizations that have collaborated to bring this life-saving event to our communities. We look forward to another successful event on Sunday, February 20.

UPDATED INFORMATION:

· WHAT: COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic

· WHEN: Second Vaccination Date: Rescheduled to Feb. 20

· WHERE: Broadmoor World Arena (3185 Venetucci Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906)

