CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects steal Yorkshire Terrier puppy from Pueblo pet store

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for two suspects after a reported puppy theft at a local pet store.

Surveillance cameras caught a man and a woman taking the Yorkshire Terrier puppy out of a cage at Pet Paradise on Pueblo Blvd Way Saturday afternoon.

Help Identify Puppy Theft Suspects



Yorkshire Terrier was stolen from Pet Paradise.

Suspects:



Male was wearing a dark zip up jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.



Female wearing black zip up jacket, black pants and white shoes. pic.twitter.com/XJUj7razZ2 — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) February 13, 2021

The store manager tells 11 News the theft happened just after 12:00p.m. He says the pair had some sort of tool that the man reportedly used to pry open the metal cage.

Police say the man was wearing a dark zip up jacket, blue jeans and brown boots and the woman was wearing a black zip up jacket, black pants, and white shoes. Investigators say they left in a black Nissan Sentra with no visible license plates. The vehicle had a spare front passenger tire.

Pueblo Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-3310 or 719-553-2502.

