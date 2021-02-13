Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects steal Yorkshire Terrier puppy from Pueblo pet store

Puppy stolen from Pueblo pet store
Puppy stolen from Pueblo pet store(Pueblo Police)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for two suspects after a reported puppy theft at a local pet store.

Surveillance cameras caught a man and a woman taking the Yorkshire Terrier puppy out of a cage at Pet Paradise on Pueblo Blvd Way Saturday afternoon.

The store manager tells 11 News the theft happened just after 12:00p.m. He says the pair had some sort of tool that the man reportedly used to pry open the metal cage.

Police say the man was wearing a dark zip up jacket, blue jeans and brown boots and the woman was wearing a black zip up jacket, black pants, and white shoes. Investigators say they left in a black Nissan Sentra with no visible license plates. The vehicle had a spare front passenger tire.

Pueblo Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-3310 or 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents obtained by 11 News for Jonathon Armijo, say he was involved in several...
‘It was horrible,’ family provides an update on Colorado man injured by an exploding package
Stock photo of police lights.
Major drug trafficking ring uncovered by the DEA with ties to Colorado Springs
A UCHealth helicopter landed near a crash site east of Colorado Springs on 2/11/21.
Serious crash closes Marksheffel Boulevard east of Colorado Springs; medical helicopter called to the scene
A burglary suspect is reportedly on the run after entering a convenience store and robbing the...
Colorado Springs police search for burglary suspect early Saturday morning
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Two people in custody after reportedly livestreaming barricade

Latest News

A woman receives a vaccine at one of Centura Health's facilities in Colorado.
Centura Health postpones second day of mass vaccine clinic at Broadmoor World Arena
Trinidad Police investigate suspicious package found at gas station
File photo
Pikes Peak Region’s first mass vaccination clinic happening at the Broadmoor World Arena
Health insurance carriers will continue to reimburse cost for COVID-19 vaccine