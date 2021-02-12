Wildland fire in Woodland Park Friday evening

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A neighborhood was asked to evaluate for a short time Friday evening as crews battled a wildland fire in the Woodland Park area. The fire appeared to be nearly contained just before 5 p.m.

Woodland Park Police sent out an alert just after 4 p.m.

ALERT: Woodland Park Police and North East Teller Fire are working an active wildland fire in the area of Sunrise Ct... Posted by Woodland Park Police Department on Friday, February 12, 2021

About 15 minutes later police announced the evacuations had been lifted.

