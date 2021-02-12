Advertisement

Wildland fire in Woodland Park Friday evening

Grass fire in Woodland Park 2/12/21.
Grass fire in Woodland Park 2/12/21.(KKTV)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A neighborhood was asked to evaluate for a short time Friday evening as crews battled a wildland fire in the Woodland Park area. The fire appeared to be nearly contained just before 5 p.m.

Woodland Park Police sent out an alert just after 4 p.m.

ALERT: Woodland Park Police and North East Teller Fire are working an active wildland fire in the area of Sunrise Ct...

Posted by Woodland Park Police Department on Friday, February 12, 2021

About 15 minutes later police announced the evacuations had been lifted.

Colorado Storm Chasers was at the scene. Click here to follow them on Facebook and watch the stream at the bottom of the page.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

