Two people in custody after reportedly livestreaming barricade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in custody after they reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home near Mallow Road and Locust Drive in Northeast Colorado Springs. The incident happened just before 8 p.m.

Colorado Springs Police was reportedly in the area to execute a warrant at the residence and called in the K-9 unit and the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) when the suspects would not exit the home.

Robin Mitchell and Andrew Bissey both had previous warrants and were taken into custody.

According to officers, the suspects did a livestream of the incident on social media and barricaded themselves in a bedroom. The TEU was able to break down the front door and introduced a chemical irritant which caused the two subjects to exit the bedroom.

