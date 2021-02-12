Toddler found in Aurora as police ask for help with locating parents
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Aurora are asking for help with locating the parents of a toddler who was found on Thursday.
A photo of the little boy, who is about 2 according to police, is at the top of this article. He was found in the 1800 block of N. Billings Street just north of I-70 and east of I-225 at about 2:30 p.m.
As of 5 p.m., police were still actively searching for his parents.
Please call 911 if you know where the parents are.
