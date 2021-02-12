Toddler found in Aurora as police ask for help with locating parents

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Aurora are asking for help with locating the parents of a toddler who was found on Thursday.

A photo of the little boy, who is about 2 according to police, is at the top of this article. He was found in the 1800 block of N. Billings Street just north of I-70 and east of I-225 at about 2:30 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., police were still actively searching for his parents.

Please call 911 if you know where the parents are.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS YOUNG CHILD??



This little boy, who is appx 2 years old, was found in the 1800blk of N. Billings around 2:30p.



We are actively searching for his parents.



If you recognize this small child, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/wuVC0BRmtf — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.