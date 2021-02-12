Advertisement

Severely burned dog will be trained as a therapy dog for child burn victims

By WKRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINATTI (WKRC) - A dog with burn scars will soon train to be a therapy animal in children’s burn units.

Five months ago, Romee was brought to an animal care hospital in Ohio.

“What I saw from the photos of when he first came under our review were one of the most shocking things I’ve ever seen,” Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal Care said.

Romee still has some damage to his skin and is blind in his left eye, but despite that and 50 medical procedures, the seven-month-old dog is doing well.

“It looked like he had been burned, but we really couldn’t determine what caused it,” Hamilton County Dog Warden Capt. Brandon Corcoran said. “The owner was in denial. She denied that anything like that had ever happened.”

Romee’s previous owner is convicted of animal cruelty, on probation and required to pay more than $15,000 in medical bills.

The dog is now on his way to becoming a therapy dog for children in burn units.

“I think it’s definitely something that kids will get really excited about when they’re going through something really tough,” Anderson said.

Corcoran says most of Romee’s injuries could have possibly been prevented, but he was not brought in to receive care until five days after being injured.

“It’s sad when this happens to an animal, you know? We got to be the voice for them; speak up for them,” he said.

Romee has more procedures ahead to repair his tear ducts and then he will start therapy training.

Copyright 2021 WKRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mattress Mack.
‘Mattress Mack’ flew into Colorado Springs just to place a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers
A UCHealth helicopter landed near a crash site east of Colorado Springs on 2/11/21.
Serious crash closes Marksheffel Boulevard east of Colorado Springs; medical helicopter called to the scene
Suspect and stolen vehicle.
Car reportedly stolen from Colorado Springs during a test drive; suspect on the run from police
A tank crew from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th...
Loud booms heard in Colorado Springs Tuesday night are from Fort Carson artillery training
Suspects in a Colorado Springs robbery at a 7-Eleven on 2/9/21
2 people caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning

Latest News

Prosecution wraps up in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial
Prosecution wraps up in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial
CSU Pueblo alum talks about his shot in the pros.
WATCH: Pack alum grateful for pro shot in Austria
A dog with burn scars will be trained to be therapy dog for kids in burn ward in Ohio.
Dog severely burned will be trained to comfort child burn victims
Court documents obtained by 11 News for Jonathon Armijo, say he was involved in several...
‘It was horrible,’ family provides an update on Colorado man injured by an exploding package