Pueblo Police release video of persons of interest in Casa Del Sol apartment shooting

Pueblo Police released a video Friday afternoon showing a possible persons of interest in the...
Pueblo Police released a video Friday afternoon showing a possible persons of interest in the case who has a ‘very distinctive walk’.(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that happened at the end of January at the Casa Del Sol apartments in Pueblo.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, but officers are still investigating.

Pueblo Police released a video Friday afternoon showing a possible person of interest in the case who has a ‘very distinctive walk’.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective McCluskey at (719) 568-4571 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers.

