Pueblo Police release video of persons of interest in Casa Del Sol apartment shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that happened at the end of January at the Casa Del Sol apartments in Pueblo.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, but officers are still investigating.

Pueblo Police released a video Friday afternoon showing a possible person of interest in the case who has a ‘very distinctive walk’.

One of the persons of interest has a very distinctive walk. Please contact Detective McCluskey at (719) 568-4571 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/11dHnEiUMM — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) February 12, 2021

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective McCluskey at (719) 568-4571 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers.

