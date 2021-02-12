More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Winter Park Resort

DENVER, Colo. (AP) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reported 109 cases of the coronavirus at the Winter Park Resort in Grand County.

The Denver Post reported that the outbreak was first declared on Jan. 23 and accounts for more than 6% of the 1,700 employees at the ski resort. The Post reported that Grand County Health did not report the positive cases to the state until this week.

Grand County Health and the Winter Park Resort issued a joint statement that said the cases have not been traced to interactions with visitors but were connected to “social gatherings outside of the workplace and congregate housing.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.