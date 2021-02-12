‘It was horrible,’ family provides an update on Colorado man injured by an exploding package

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - “It could have been a baby, you know? And they wouldn’t have survived it.”

The adoptive mother of a Colorado man injured by an exploding package says her son has a lot of surgeries ahead. Thursday night she provided an update to 11 News on the status of Diego Hurtado, almost certain that if someone younger or smaller than Diego had picked up a box outside of an apartment complex in Trinidad early Monday morning, they would have been killed.

“He has a head injury, both of his eyes are, he’s not able to see out of them yet. One of them is completely going to be gone,” Tammy Hurtado explained. “He lost a hand, he has injuries to one of his lungs, his chest his shoulder. His face has burns all over.”

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: A photo of the victim can be viewed at the bottom of this article. The injuries are serious and can be hard to look at.

Diego was outside of the Trinidad Apartments at about 1:30 Monday morning when he noticed a wooden box in the parking lot with a note on top that read, “Sissy mom and dad’s rings! DO NOT LOSE! See you at the wedding!”

When Diego opened the box, his life was forever changed. All Things 81082 helped connect 11 News with Diego’s mother.

“A nurse asked him the other day if he remembered what happened and all he could say is a box and a bomb. That’s all he says,” Tammy said of her son. “When I finally did get to talk to him he just grabbed me and said don’t leave me don’t let go, but he’s not really remembering a lot of stuff.”

Diego remained in a Colorado Springs hospital Thursday night, more than 100 miles from where he was nearly killed. Police were able to track down the suspect and 11 News was there when he was taken into custody. Jonathon Armijo is suspected of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of potential use of explosives or incendiary devices. Investigators have also tied him to a similar incident that injured a man in a Walmart parking lot in Trinidad on Feb. 5.

“I don’t know how somebody could be so evil,” Tammy added wondering what the motive was behind the apparent booby trap.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help with Diego’s medical expenses.

Trinidad Police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Diego Hurtado was hospitalized after he picked up a package that was allegedly rigged to explode. (Tammy Hurtado)

Trinidad Bomber's Victim Has Long Road To Recovery According To His Mom - An All Things 81082 Exclusive Content... Posted by All Things 81082 on Thursday, February 11, 2021

