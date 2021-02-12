Free Tax Prep Program set to kick off in Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 15th Year of service started by the Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program will kick off Monday, February 15. The services are happening at certain drop-off locations throughout Pueblo County.

2021 tax season drop-off days, locations, and hours:

Mondays – Minnequa Park Apartments, 1400 E. Orman – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning Feb. 15

Tuesdays – Patrick A. Lucero Library, 1315 E. 7th St. – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning Feb. 16

Wednesdays – Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 3rd floor training room – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning Feb. 17

Thursdays – Premier Members Credit Union, 1825 Hood Ave. –12 – 3:00 p.m. beginning Feb. 18

Fridays – Power Credit Union – Pueblo West, 120 S. Crescent Dr. – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning Feb. 19

In addition, special tax days have been added to accommodate taxpayers on three Saturdays by appointment only at Power Credit Union located at 1615 E. Evans Ave., from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, March 27; and April 10.

Taxpayers with a total annual household income of $55,000 or less can take advantage of the free program.

The program will be appointment only and drop-off format through April 13. Appointments must be made at least 24 hours prior to the requested service date if available here or by calling 719-225-8580. Masks must be worn and all COVID-19 protocols followed to receive service.

