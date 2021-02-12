Advertisement

Free Tax Prep Program set to kick off in Pueblo

(KGNS)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 15th Year of service started by the Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program will kick off Monday, February 15. The services are happening at certain drop-off locations throughout Pueblo County.

2021 tax season drop-off days, locations, and hours:

  • Mondays – Minnequa Park Apartments, 1400 E. Orman – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning Feb. 15
  • Tuesdays – Patrick A. Lucero Library, 1315 E. 7th St. – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning Feb. 16
  • Wednesdays – Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 3rd floor training room – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning Feb. 17
  • Thursdays – Premier Members Credit Union, 1825 Hood Ave. –12 – 3:00 p.m. beginning Feb. 18
  • Fridays – Power Credit Union – Pueblo West, 120 S. Crescent Dr. – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. beginning Feb. 19

In addition, special tax days have been added to accommodate taxpayers on three Saturdays by appointment only at Power Credit Union located at 1615 E. Evans Ave., from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, March 27; and April 10.

Taxpayers with a total annual household income of $55,000 or less can take advantage of the free program.

The program will be appointment only and drop-off format through April 13. Appointments must be made at least 24 hours prior to the requested service date if available here or by calling 719-225-8580. Masks must be worn and all COVID-19 protocols followed to receive service.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UCHealth helicopter landed near a crash site east of Colorado Springs on 2/11/21.
Serious crash closes Marksheffel Boulevard east of Colorado Springs; medical helicopter called to the scene
Court documents obtained by 11 News for Jonathon Armijo, say he was involved in several...
‘It was horrible,’ family provides an update on Colorado man injured by an exploding package
Suspect Herbert Scott
Child sex assault case at a Colorado day camp continues; authorities ask families to speak with children who may have been in contact with suspect
Child found in Aurora on 2/11/21.
Police make contact with a parent after a toddler was found in Aurora on Thursday
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post

Latest News

Colorado State University Pueblo
CSU Pueblo plans in-person commencement ceremony for May 2021
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Two people in custody after reportedly livestreaming barricade
2.12.21
Morning flurries, cold Friday
COVID-19 graphic
More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported at Winter Park Resort