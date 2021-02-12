Former Olympian and Colorado Springs resident indicted on charges related to US Capitol riot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer from Colorado Springs was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Klete Keller was identified in several videos from the Jan. 6t attack. He was identified as someone wearing a jacket with an Olympic logo in videos reviewed by investigators.

As of Wednesday, he is now facing seven charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder.

Keller worked with the Colorado Springs-based real estate firm “Hoff and Leigh” after his swimming career. The company said he resigned last month after the events at the US Capitol.

