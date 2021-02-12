Advertisement

Former Olympian and Colorado Springs resident indicted on charges related to US Capitol riot

This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to...
This August 2019 driver's license photo of Klete Keller was used to identify him, according to a criminal complaint. He faces charges for his involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.(De[t)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer from Colorado Springs was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Klete Keller was identified in several videos from the Jan. 6t attack. He was identified as someone wearing a jacket with an Olympic logo in videos reviewed by investigators.

As of Wednesday, he is now facing seven charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder.

Keller worked with the Colorado Springs-based real estate firm “Hoff and Leigh” after his swimming career. The company said he resigned last month after the events at the US Capitol.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UCHealth helicopter landed near a crash site east of Colorado Springs on 2/11/21.
Serious crash closes Marksheffel Boulevard east of Colorado Springs; medical helicopter called to the scene
Court documents obtained by 11 News for Jonathon Armijo, say he was involved in several...
‘It was horrible,’ family provides an update on Colorado man injured by an exploding package
Suspect Herbert Scott
Child sex assault case at a Colorado day camp continues; authorities ask families to speak with children who may have been in contact with suspect
Child found in Aurora on 2/11/21.
Police make contact with a parent after a toddler was found in Aurora on Thursday
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post

Latest News

Pueblo Police released a video Friday afternoon showing a possible persons of interest in the...
Pueblo Police release video of persons of interest in Casa Del Sol apartment shooting
Robbery occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on Alpine Rd.
Costilla County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting; asking for information in the case
A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in...
Several Southern Colorado COVID-19 testing sites closed due to inclement weather
2.12.21
Dangerous cold ahead