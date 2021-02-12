Advertisement

Former CSU-Pueblo RB Austin Micci “blessed” for pro chance in Austria

Micci signed with AFC Mödling Rangers
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Austin Micci just wanted a chance to put on a helmet again. If that meant he had to travel 5,500 miles away from home, so be it.

“It’s definitely different,” Micci admitted over zoom, from his new home in Mödling, Austria. “It’s not as developed as football in the United States. But it’s a step in the right direction, and that’s all I can ask for in a year with so much chaos.”

The former CSU-Pueblo running back doesn’t know how to speak German, Hungarian, or much of anything regarding life in Austria. But a few weeks ago, The AFC Mödling Rangers offered Micci a contract, and he took it.

“[Your chances] to do something with football, after college especially, are very slim. Micci said. “So I’m really blessed and fortunate to be here. It’s a grateful moment for me and a big moment in my life, and I hope it changes it for the better.”

Back in March 2020, Micci was a recent Pack grad hoping to turn heads closer to home. He worked out in front of some pro scouts, and was hoping for a call back or two. But within the next 48 hours, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world (and the NFL), and Micci never heard back from anyone. So he looked abroad for his next opportunity.

“I was in contact with some NFL teams, some scouts that were at my pro days were impressed with some of the numbers I had. They were planning on staying contact with me, but when the NFL sent all the front offices home, all of that stuff kind of fell to the wayside.”

Undeterred, Micci made a profile on a Europlayers, a website designed for athletes seeking their next shot. Offers arrived from teams in Germany and Finland. Micci landed on the AFC, one of the better American football leagues that Europe has to offer. He arrived in Austria in early February, and immediately got to work.

“It’s tough with the time change, the language, the new plays,” Micci said. “But I’ve been trying really hard to learn everything, and become a student of the game.”

Will it lead to the NFL? CFL? Micci’s not sure. But this “leap of faith” is to prove to himself, and everyone that wrote him off, that he’s not done between the lines just yet.

“That’s a always a scary thing. Going after something that may or may not work out in your favor. But I was willing to take that chance, so here we are.”

