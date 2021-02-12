CSU Pueblo plans in-person commencement ceremony for May 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State University Pueblo students graduating in May 2021 can plan for a limited in-person commencement ceremony.

Right now Pueblo County is operating in the ‘blue level’ on the state’s COVID-19 dial which allows for the event to happen.

CSU Pueblo President Timothy Mottet says in a press release:

“We are hopeful as we plan for an in-person commencement ceremony, especially because we worked so hard to bring this tradition back to our campus in 2019. Our Commencement team is keeping safety as a priority in the planning, by including our local public health experts in the conversation. We also remain flexible with a virtual component to be inclusive and safe for all those celebrating our CSU Pueblo graduates.”

The ceremony will reportedly incorporate both in-person and virtual components and graduates can create a slide when reserving their in-person or virtual seats.

This year’s commencement is very important to CSU Pueblo leaders and a big step to returning to normalcy. “Commencement is a special day for our students and their loved ones, our faculty, and all of us in the Pack family,” said Mohamed Abdelrahman, Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs. “It is a significant milestone in the lives of all those who made that day possible. In academic affairs, we are excited to welcome our graduates on campus to participate in the ceremony, walk the stage and receive their diploma.”

CSU Pueblo remains in close contact and conversation with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) through all campus protocol as it relates to COVID-19 and campus operations.

At this time, it is uncertain if guests will be accommodated with the in-person ceremony, more details will be forthcoming. Spring graduates will get additional information as the semester continues, but you can also get it here.

The virtual component will remain an alternate plan if the COVID-19 dial is moved to higher levels on the COVID-19 dial, which would hinder an in-person ceremony to take place safely.

In 2020 CSU Pueblo was not able to have an in-person ceremony due to the pandemic and event restrictions.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.