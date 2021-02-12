Costilla County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting; asking for information in the case

SAN LUIS, Colo. (KKTV) - Costilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently investigating a shooting death of a man. It happened just before midnight on February 3, 2021 at a home in the 900 block of Alfonso Street in San Luis. That is about two and a half hours Southwest of Colorado Springs.

Deputies reportedly responded to the home on reports of a shooting. The victim was identified as 47-year-old Christopher Patrick Lopez who reportedly lives in the San Luis area.

No arrests have been made so far. Right now the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this incident or may have seen anything suspicious in the area is asked to call San Luis Valley CrimeStoppers at 719-589-4111.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

