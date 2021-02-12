Several Southern Colorado COVID-19 testing sites closed due to inclement weather

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to extreme cold weather predicted over the next few days, several COVID-19 testing sites in Southern Colorado will be closed.

Mako Medical and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment have announced the COVID-19 Community Test Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will be closed Saturday, February 13, 2021.

According to El Paso County Public Health, COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Saturday, February 13, and Sunday February 14, 2021 across the county as well.

El Paso County Public Health Offices be closed on 2/15 in observance of President’s Day. We will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on 2/16.



Due to inclement weather, COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on 2/13 and 2/14. They will reopen at 10 a.m. on 2/15. https://t.co/CwJ04eUkGe pic.twitter.com/ibFsAKtdBy — Public Health (@EPCPublicHealth) February 12, 2021

The testing sites in both Pueblo and Colorado Springs are set to reopen on Monday, February 15 at 10 A.M.

