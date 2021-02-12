Advertisement

Several Southern Colorado COVID-19 testing sites closed due to inclement weather

The testing sites will reopen Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10 A.M.
A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in...
A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to extreme cold weather predicted over the next few days, several COVID-19 testing sites in Southern Colorado will be closed.

Mako Medical and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment have announced the COVID-19 Community Test Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will be closed Saturday, February 13, 2021.

According to El Paso County Public Health, COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Saturday, February 13, and Sunday February 14, 2021 across the county as well.

The testing sites in both Pueblo and Colorado Springs are set to reopen on Monday, February 15 at 10 A.M.

