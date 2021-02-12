Buffs Topple Stanford To Start Road Trip On Right Foot

STANFORD, Calif. (KKTV) - McKinley Wright IV just missed a triple-double and Colorado used balanced scoring and solid defense Thursday to collect a 69-51 win over Stanford, giving the Buffaloes a season sweep of the Cardinal.

CU improved to 16-5 overall and 10-4 in Pac-12 play while Stanford fell to 12-8, 8-6. The win in the first of four on the road kept the Buffs firmly in third place in the Pac-12 standings and gave them their fourth conference road win of the season, tying the most in their Pac-12 history.

Wright finished with 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, Eli Parquet added 10 points, and D’Shawn Schwartz and Jeriah Horne each chipped in nine.

Oscar da Silva led Stanford with 22 points.

The Buffs played well on both ends of the floor. Offensively, CU shot 49% (28-for-57) with 14 assists and 11 turnovers. Defensively, Colorado held Stanford to 40% shooting, just four offensive rebounds and only 24 points in the paint — less than half what the Cardinal scored inside in a victory over CU at Stanford last season.

Colorado also held a 32-23 overall edge on the boards.

CU coach Tad Boyle called the game “the best execution of a defensive game plan we’ve had all year.”

The Buffs started the game with a 10-0 run before Stanford rallied to take a momentary 13-12 lead. But another 10-0 Colorado run put the Buffs back in the lead and they never trailed again, as the closest Stanford could come was within six midway through the second half. The Buffs then answered that Stanford rally with yet one more 10-0 run to put the game away.

“McKinley Wright was special,” Boyle said. “He wasn’t going to let us lose tonight. We fought through foul trouble again with Evan (Battey) and Dallas (Walton), Tristan da Silva gave us great minutes off the bench and Eli Parquet made a couple big shots like he’s been known to do. Really a great team victory. I wasn’t expecting one like this going away.”

The win keeps the Buffs firmly in third place in the Pac-12 standings and gives them a good shot at a road trip sweep, as they play at last-place Cal on Saturday.

Next up, the Buffs continue their four-game road trip Saturday with an 8 p.m. game at Cal (ESPNU). After that, CU plays Thursday, Feb. 18, at Oregon (9 p.m., ESPN2), followed by a Feb. 20 contest at Oregon State (6 p.m., ESPNU).

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.