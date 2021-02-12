Broncos beef up D-line, sign DT Isaiah Mack

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Another former Titans lineman is coming to Denver.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack. Mack, through his first two seasons in the NFL, played with Tennessee and New England. He’s appeared in 21 games, tallying 11 tackles, 1.5 sackes, and one fumble recovery.

Mack played college ball at Tennessee-Chattanooga and went undrafted in 2019. He will rejoin Jurrell Casey on the defensive line, who played for the Titans from 2011-2019. The Broncos acquired Casey via trade in March 2020.

