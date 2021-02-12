Aurora officer fired after reportedly punching a man resisting arrest

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A suburban Denver police officer has been fired for repeatedly using a Taser and punching a man who was resisting arrest.

Aurora police announced the termination of Officer Robert Rosen on Thursday for violating several of the department’s policies, including not turning on his body camera and not trying to deescalate the situation on Aug. 10, 2020, at a supermarket. Police say Rosen was called to the store to help another officer because a man suspected of trespassing was passively resisting arrest by keeping his arms underneath him while lying on the ground.

Rosen could not be located for comment.

