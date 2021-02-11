THERE’S AN APP FOR THAT: Coloradans create COVID badge app

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some Coloradans are working to help us get back to a normal life all through the use of a phone.

It’s all through an app named “Good to Go!” and the developers are saying this could be the ticket to how life was before the pandemic.

It’s been a long year of getting to-go food, virtual everything and missing out on the things that can make life fun. It’s been an even longer year for the people who own those restaurants and venues.

“How many restaurants do you think went broke over the past year? We are trying to mitigate that,” Dr. Steven Wenrich, the medical director for the app said. “The way we do that is by acting as an intelligent medical passport.”

That’s why both Dr. Wenrich and CEO David Fetter developed the app as a way to get people back to the living--and their livelihoods

“Small business owners and restaurant owners, let’s figure out how to enter into the conversation and an evaluation of the health status of people coming into your venue that can then make your customers feel more comfortable that will allow you to simultaneously increase capacity and have a safer environment,” Fetter explained.

Here’s how it works: venues and businesses that opt in can set their requirements to go there: for example a negative COVID test, a vaccine, or even proof the person had the virus in the past. Users provide that proof on the app with medical documents or through their doctor. If that matches up with what the business requires then the person is “good to go” to attend.

“It makes where you’re going safe,” What we do is, is we say, okay, if you want to go to this concert, you have to be good to go. You have to download our app. You have to tell us what you have done in terms of, have you had the disease?” Can you prove that? Have you had, been immunized?” Dr. Wenrich added.

The app is in talks with sports teams, airlines, and even cruises, but their focus is the people locally who were hit the hardest.

“It’s all of the above. How can we minimize? How can we do intelligent things to manage a pandemic, but still minimize the impact of daily life?” Fetter said.

The app team says they are hoping to expand this to a state level to get even more places on board.

The app should hit app stores next week.

If you are a business looking to get involved, click here or call 720-464-2087.

