Suspect, 95, charged with murder in assisted living shooting

DENVER (AP) - A 95-year-old Colorado man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living facility has been charged with first-degree murder and menacing.

Okey Payne appeared in court in Boulder on Wednesday to be advised of the charges filed against him. Police say Payne shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas in the head after confronting him about $200 he claimed Medina-Rojas had stolen after he arrived for work on Feb. 3. Payne then allegedly waved his handgun at two people who tried to help Medina-Rojas.

According an arrest affidavit, investigators didn’t find any evidence of various claims of theft made by Payne.

