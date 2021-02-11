Advertisement

Suspect, 95, charged with murder in assisted living shooting

Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado on Feb. 3, 2021. Police said they had to lock down and search the facility after the shooting to make sure everyone was accounted for. The suspect (pictured) was arrested in his room.(Scene photo: CBS Denver/Mugshot: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A 95-year-old Colorado man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living facility has been charged with first-degree murder and menacing.

Okey Payne appeared in court in Boulder on Wednesday to be advised of the charges filed against him. Police say Payne shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas in the head after confronting him about $200 he claimed Medina-Rojas had stolen after he arrived for work on Feb. 3. Payne then allegedly waved his handgun at two people who tried to help Medina-Rojas.

According an arrest affidavit, investigators didn’t find any evidence of various claims of theft made by Payne.

