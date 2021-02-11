Advertisement

Several Colorado Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs will be vaccinating people soon through a federal program

Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments(WTOK)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting as soon as Friday, some Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs across the country will start administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment through Walmart by clicking here and Sam’s club by clicking here. As of Feb. 8, Colorado is under Phase 1B.2 of the vaccine distribution plan. Click here for more on who is eligible on top of people who are 65 and older. A total of 28 stores in Colorado are taking part in the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Colorado, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

STORES IN COLORADO SPRINGS TAKING PART STARTING AS SOON AS FEB. 12:

Colorado Springs

-Walmart 3201 E. Platte Avenue

-Walmart 1575 Space Center Drive

Canon City

-Walmart 31-5 E. US Highway 50

Fountain

-Walmart 6310 US Highway 85/87

Pueblo

-Walmart 4080 W. Northern Avenue

-Walmart 2730 S. Prairie Avenue

Pueblo West

-Walmart 78 N. McCulloch Boulevard

Alamosa

-Walmart 3333 Clark Street

The full list of stores in Colorado, as of Feb. 10, is below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller.
Teen reported missing out of Jefferson County Monday night was found and is safe
Mattress Mack.
‘Mattress Mack’ flew into Colorado Springs just to place a $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers
Suspects in a Colorado Springs robbery at a 7-Eleven on 2/9/21
2 people caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
The bomb squad responded to an incident in Pueblo on 2/8/21.
Arrest made after a Colorado man was injured by an explosive device found in a suspicious package
A tank crew from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th...
Loud booms heard in Colorado Springs Tuesday night are from Fort Carson artillery training

Latest News

Download the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather App
Sgt. 1st Class Doreen Fajota (left) provides a bandage after administering the Moderna COVID-19...
More than 200 Fort Carson Soldiers will deploy to California to help run a COVID-19 vaccination center
Much colder for the weekend
Warmer for most Thursday
Crews responded to a fire in Palmer Lake on 2/1/21.
Community comes together to help Palmer Lake restaurant damaged by fire