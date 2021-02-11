Advertisement

Serious crash closes Marksheffel Boulevard east of Colorado Springs; medical helicopter called to the scene

A UCHealth helicopter landed near a crash site east of Colorado Springs on 2/11/21.
A UCHealth helicopter landed near a crash site east of Colorado Springs on 2/11/21.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed a roadway east of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just after 3 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a medical helicopter was called to the site near S. Marksheffel Boulevard and Drennan Road. The intersection is just to the east of the Colorado Springs Airport.

As of 3:05 p.m. it wasn’t clear how long the intersection would be closed.

Details on how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured were not immediately available.

The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major roadway closure. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.

Click here for a live traffic map.

