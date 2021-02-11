Serious crash closes Marksheffel Boulevard east of Colorado Springs; medical helicopter called to the scene

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed a roadway east of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Just after 3 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a medical helicopter was called to the site near S. Marksheffel Boulevard and Drennan Road. The intersection is just to the east of the Colorado Springs Airport.

As of 3:05 p.m. it wasn’t clear how long the intersection would be closed.

Details on how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured were not immediately available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped patient. Marksheffel Rd is closed in the area of Drennen Rd due to accident. @uchealth Flight is on scene to transport to a local hospital. Unknown how long Marksheffel will be closed. pic.twitter.com/EIo3QmbNHP — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 11, 2021

