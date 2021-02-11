Pueblo health department aiming to vaccinate 2,000 educators from districts 60 and 70 this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of school staff in Pueblo County will receive COVID-19 vaccines this weekend.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday it would be holding a mass vaccine clinic at the Pueblo Mall specifically for teachers and other school employees with Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70. It expected to vaccinate more than 2,000 school employees.

“This is a great step forward for the Pueblo community to vaccinate staff members working with our children in both school districts,” said Randy Evetts, public health director at the county health department. “The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine provided to educators and school staff in Pueblo will move our community closer to Pueblo’s recovery from this virus.”

The clinic will be held Saturday and Sunday at the mall. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said it has been working with the two school districts and private pre-k through 12th grade schools to get their employees vaccinated, while the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is working with licensed childcare facilities to schedule their vaccinations. Gov. Jared Polis previously said that educators would be getting their vaccines through their districts or private schools and didn’t need to sign up anywhere online unless their employers required them to.

“A return to full and robust classrooms in all of our buildings is something our teachers and students have been looking forward to with great anticipation,” said District 60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso. “Now, nearly a year after the pandemic forced the closure of our schools, our valued partnership with the health department has reached a new level with the vaccination of our teachers and staff who work directly with children. We all realize that in-person instruction and the social-emotional well-being that results from kids being in our buildings is what public education is all about. With this vaccination, our teachers and staff will have a most important level of protection that will serve as a gateway to a healthy and safe working environment and, in turn, the eventual return of the traditional education process that our children need and deserve.”

District 70 Superintendent Ed Smith was equally as thrilled to see teachers finally receive their vaccinations.

“Keeping schools open and students in-person is a high priority for District 70 and it is vitally important that schools continue to operate in a safe and secure environment. Our teachers and staff have done amazing work over the last year to continue to teach our students in a remote setting but we look forward to getting all our staff and students back to full in-person, learning,” Smith said. “The opportunity to provide a vaccination to educators and school staff provides another layer of COVID-19 protection in our schools. We appreciate the recognition the Governor has made to move educators ahead in the state of Colorado’s vaccination schedule.”

Educators and school support staff such as bus drivers became eligible for the vaccine on Monday as the state entered phase 1B.2 of its vaccine rollout. Polis explained Tuesday that a vaccine supply for school staff had been reserved, and that educators were “not competing against 65-69 or 70 and up” for vaccines. Polis said the state intended to have a shot in the arm of every educator who wanted one over the next three weeks.

“We do a lot of math. ... There are about 120,000 people that are eligible as educators, child care providers, school workers,” Polis said. We model that the number that is likely to receive that based on polling and real-life examples. It’s generously 90,000 to 100,000 -- we hope it’s closer to 100,000, but it’s more likely closer to 90,000, which is about 75 percent -- will receive the vaccine. So that’s 90 to 100,000 doses. We then make sure that out of our state supply, there is that number of doses for educators over three weeks. So over three weeks, that 90 to 100,000 will be utilized for educators, meeting the desires of every educators who wants one to get vaccinated.”

