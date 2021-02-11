Pic of the Day Feb. 10: Magical morning at Garden of the Gods
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - For the “Pic of the Day” on Feb. 10 we wanted to show off a “magical Garden of the Gods.”
Adam Hoggatt Photography snapped the pic back on Jan. 27. With freezing cold temps on the way, it was a perfect time to show off how beautiful the Centennial State is after a fresh snowfall!
