Pic of the Day Feb. 10: Magical morning at Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs.
Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs.(Adam Hoggatt Photography)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - For the “Pic of the Day” on Feb. 10 we wanted to show off a “magical Garden of the Gods.”

Adam Hoggatt Photography snapped the pic back on Jan. 27. With freezing cold temps on the way, it was a perfect time to show off how beautiful the Centennial State is after a fresh snowfall!

You can submit pictures in the gallery below for a chance to see it on TV in our Pic of the Day feature:

